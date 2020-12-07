NECTO Studio Update 1.4.0

Hello NECTO Studio users,

It's time for a new NECTO Studio Update! Mikroe software team worked hard in the last 2 months, and the results are here. Another compiler is integrated into NECTO Studio. Planet Debug has a new feature where you can create your own setup, and mikroSDK 2.0 gets its first update.

Continue reading to see what we have prepared for you.

NEW FEATURES

1. PIC32 ARCHITECTURE INTEGRATED INTO NECTO STUDIO



We have yet another compiler integrated into NECTO Studio!



The highlight of this update is integrating 32bit Microchip PIC MCUs. Now besides mikroC AI for ARM and mikroC AI for PIC, you can find one more compiler in NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for PIC32.



With all the libraries that are already available in the PRO version of the compiler and with integrated project importer, you can simply continue where you left off from the PRO Compiler in NECTO Studio.

2. PLANET DEBUG - ON REQUEST SETUP

Revolutionary Planet Debug brought the new perspective of remote hardware debugging. You are no longer limited by the hardware you have on your desk. Our NECTO Studio integrated development environment (IDE), combined with our WiFi-enabled CODEGRIP debugger, facilitates real-time streaming that allows you to see your board working in real-time.

Planet Debug is a revolutionary project that continues to improve and we continue to add new features. With the new feature - SETUP REQUEST you can choose hardware that you want in a few simple steps and we will make a setup for you.

Until now, you could work with configurations we chose for you, but now, you can choose your own hardware. Choose the development board of your choice, Click boards™, the MCU Card, and a TFT Board. After you select the hardware you want, we will set it up for you and you can start enjoying a brand new debugging experience.

3. THE FIRST-EVER MIKROSDK UPDATE



World's first SDK which has ARM (32bit) and PIC (8bit) architecture got its first update! It is refurbished with minor fixes, as well as adding support for all new hardware released in the meantime.

SPECIAL OFFER for mikroC AI for PIC32



But that’s not all! Since NECTO Studio is now available for PIC32 (mikroC AI for PIC32) we have special offers for our loyal customers:

If you have purchased mikroC PRO for PIC32 in 2020 – you can get mikroC AI for PIC32 for FREE on this link.



– you can get on this link. If you have purchased mikroC PRO for PIC32 prior to 2020 you can get an 80% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in December of 2020, a 60% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in January of 2021, and a 40% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in February of 2021 on this link.



you can get an on the Perpetual License if you buy in of 2020, on the Perpetual License if you buy in of 2021, and a on the Perpetual License if you buy in of 2021 on this link. If you have not been a user before, you can get mikroC AI for PIC32 with a 30% discount.

IMPROVEMENTS

Here is the list of the most important updates:

Designer overall UI/UX improvements:

Removed unnecessary GUI spaces making designer more user friendly.

Now we have one property inspector (for screen and components) depending on what is selected.

Double-clicking on a component with a caption opens the property editor to manipulate the text.

Web browser improvements:

Possibility to open pages in tabs.

Progress bar showing page load state.

Download and manage files from the web.

Added the possibility to log in on web pages that request authentication.

Debugger improvements:

Improved default connection protocol for devices through the GDB server.

When adding a new expression, the value box was not empty.

To see all of the new features, current improvements & bug fixes – go to the official NECTO Studio page.

What's coming next?

mikroSDK support for PIC32 architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for PIC32.

Release of mikroC AI for dsPIC (Beta).

mikroSDK support for more ARM vendors (Tiva, Kinetis, and more).

Your Mikroe