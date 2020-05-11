We're thrilled to announce another milestone - 800 Click boards™

Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another historic milestone. We proudly announce that we have released our 800th Click board™!

Despite everything, we continue to produce one new product every day. Visit our webpage at 10h CET and discover what we have prepared for you that day. We are on a quest to provide you with anything you might need for your project development. We’re also ensuring to release the Click boards™ in no particular order, so as to maximize the chances of finding the exact Click board™ you need, every day.

Ever since the invention of mikroBUS™ standard, the path was leading us to some stellar results, and we've won the endorsements of the biggest players in the semiconductor industry. Solving the problem of peripheral boards - how to have a single standard which can allow hundreds of peripherals' connections, was the game-changer for our company and for the whole world.

Save time with amazing applicability of Click boards™. Create rapid prototypes, minimum viable products, or proof of concepts conveniently, and faster than ever!

