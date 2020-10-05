September at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

It's time for last month's recap! One more exciting month here at Mikroe, we have a lot of new products and some great news from our Software team. If you missed something, don't worry, here are the highlights of the month:

What's new In September we released 26 new products! 2 new mikromedia boards, mikroBUS socket, and, of course - Click boards™! But, the biggest update comes from our Software team. We have for you NECTO Studio update featuring mikroSDK 2.0 - the world's first unified SDK to support 8bit PIC and 32bit ARM architecture!

mikroSDK 2.0 mikroSDK 2.0 makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Everything you need to start developing, and prototyping cross-platform embedded applications, including Click board™ applications and GUIs for embedded devices.

In September, 15 development boards from various companies decided to simplify development and maximize efficiency by adding mikroBUS™ standard to their design.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 286 boards, to learn more visit mikroBUS™ page.

Until next time, continue following us on our social media for daily updates!

Your Mikroe