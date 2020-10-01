Necto Studio Update 1.3.0

Hello NECTO Studio users,



Just like we promised last week we have a brand new Necto Studio Update featuring mikroSDK 2.0 official release!

Even after a year of innovation, we keep going forward! Mikroe software team really outdid themselves in this update. Are you ready for the biggest release of 2020?

See what our fantastic software team has prepared for you:

NEW FEATURES

1. WORLD'S FIRST UNIFIED SDK TO SUPPORT 8BIT PIC AND 32BIT ARM ARCHITECTURE



After more than 18 months of continuous improvements, and a couple of redesign process cycles, mikroSDK 2.0 is here. The biggest star of this release is the addition of the 8bit Microchip PIC MCUs into mikroSDK 2.0.



mikroSDK 2.0 now supports 260 PIC MCUs! With a previously added STM32 ARM Core M0, M3, M4, and M7 MCUs that makes 1500+ supported MCUs in total. This number will grow even more, as we are planning to continue adding new vendors as well as new MCUs.



mikroSDK 2.0 goal is to provide PC like coding experience in the embedded world. Write application code once and use it on any supported HW vendor. For more information visit mikroSDK 2.0.

2. OPEN-SOURCE IS THE FUTURE OF MIKROE

It’s all about you - NECTO users. It was always essential for us that our users can contribute and be a part of creating NECTO Studio with us. That's why mikroSDK 2.0 source code is released as an open-source, and it is available with a brand new NECTO Studio v1.3.0 setup. Now, you are truly taking a part in shaping the future of the embedded world with us.

Click board™ libraries are also open-source, and you can find them in NECTO Studio through the package manager. Alternatively, you can find them on Libstock. Both code bases will also be available on GitHub.

3. NEW PROJECT WIZARD REDESIGNED AND INTEGRATED WITH MIKROSDK BUILD TOOL

We know how every SDK is bulky and complicated to set-up, so, we decided to change that.

With a redesigned New Project Wizard, you will be able to set up everything that you need for successful development in mikroSDK 2.0 with a few easy steps.

4. PLANET DEBUG IMPROVEMENTS

As you may already know, we have added Planet Debug feature in the previous NECTO Studio update.

Planet Debug enables you to program and debug remotely, online from any place in the World. You are no longer limited by the hardware you have on your desk. It also has real-time streaming that allows you to see your board working in real-time.

And since we are constantly improving and fine-tuning every single detail - we improved live streaming even more.

Live streaming video is now packed into H264 format, enabling running more quality videos with up to 10 times lower download data rate.

5. MAJOR COMPILER IMPROVEMENTS

Most popular C99 features now available in AI compilers:

Intermingled declarations

Designated initializers

Compound literals

Some of the most desired improvement by user request implemented:

Generic pointers (can point to FLASH and/or RAM) added to PIC compilers (all families PIC16, PIC16ENH, PIC18)

Zero static objects on start-up added to mikroC AI for PIC

Weak and packed attribute support added to mikroC AI for PIC

Significantly faster compilation with faster linkage time.

6. NECTO DESIGNER SUPPORT FOR PIC

Necto Designer (although still in beta) is refurbished with support for 8bit Microchip PIC MCUs.

You can now try your GUI on our PIC development board, for example, EasyPIC PRO v8, with a selection of MCU Card, and a TFT board to top it off! Exactly the same code base for both architectures.

IMPROVEMENTS

Added support for new family Q43 PIC18

Added pragma for SetMIVT (multiple interrupt vectors available in K42 and Q43 families of MCU)

Removed profile templates page and concept of profile templates generally.

VTFT generator now returns an error message to NECTO Studio output.

Improved working on a project with resources. Now you can have only one resource file per project.

Simplified choosing of project templates when a user creates new projects.

Auto setup of MCU configures scheme on open project.

Changed predefined compiler macros from __MIKROC_PRO_FOR_ARM__ to __MIKROC_AI_FOR_ARM__.

Changed predefined compiler macros from __MIKROC_PRO_FOR_PIC__ to __MIKROC_AI_FOR_PIC__.

Added general predefined macro for ARM __MIKROC_, which includes both (__MIKROC_PRO_FOR_ARM__ and __MIKROC_AI_FOR_ARM__).

Added general predefined macro for PIC __MIKROC_, which includes both (__MIKROC_PRO_FOR_PIC__ and __MIKROC_AI_FOR_PIC__).

To see all of the new features, current improvements & bug fixes – go to the official NECTO Studio Page.

What's coming next?

mikroSDK 2.0 support for PIC32 architecture along with the release of mikroC AI for PIC32

mikroSDK 2.0 support for more ARM vendors (Tiva, Kinetis, and more)

Your Mikroe