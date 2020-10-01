Learn Once, Code Anywhere - mikroSDK 2.0

Code portability and faster development were a constant topic in the minds of our engineers over these past years. mikroSDK - the MikroE software development kit was the solution for this.

And now, after 18 months of continuous improvements, and a couple of redesign process cycles the world's first unified SDK to support 8bit PIC and 32bit ARM architecture is here - mikroSDK 2.0.

With us, your time is valued - we invested all our efforts towards making a product that will make your working experience smooth and expedient.

mikroSDK 2.0 makes application code portable and reusable on many different platforms and architectures, with virtually no code changes. It is a collection of open-source software libraries with unified API and software development tools. Everything you need to start developing, and prototyping cross-platform embedded applications, including Click board™ applications and GUIs for embedded devices.

FREEDOM OF CHOICE - Architecture and Language

Using PIC? Falling in love with ARM? Seriously evaluating FT900? Interested in that new architecture on the market? Thanks to mikroSDK the application code will run on the architecture of your choice. Use it from a small 8bit to 32bit MCUs. Choose any supported host board without changing a single line of code. With an open-source and pure ANSI C code, you have all the freedom to use it the way you want.

TIME EFFICIENCY

Embracing mikroSDK 2.0 saves development time by offering a high-level programming interface; the complexity of the underlying hardware structure is not a problem anymore. Write the code once and reuse it as many times as you need.

FAST RETURN ON INVESTMENT

Buy any click board and don’t worry, thanks to mikroSDK 2.0 the application code will run on any MikroE compiler and development board available today and tomorrow. New platform? You can reuse the same application code.

CODE PORTABILITY

By using mikroSDK 2.0 you make all your code portable on any supported platform; adding a new platform is as simple as writing a new board definition file. You get access to MikroE vast code base; hundreds of click boards at your fingertips. Open source enabled.

INTEGRATE mikroSDK 2.0

Design your product with one or more mikroBUS™ slots, and you gain compatibility with the fastest growing add-on board standard in the world. Use mikroSDK 2.0 and get instant access to hundreds of click board applications. A simple board definition file to write and your product is compatible with all existing and future click board libraries.

DESIGNED WITH CARE

Easy to start, fast to learn, time-saving, and open source. We designed mikroSDK 2.0 with developers in mind - your applications will have small memory footprints and thus, faster performances.

Out of all the advantages, the time you will save is by far the biggest one.

For more information about mikroSDK 2.0, visit the official page where you can find the user manual and white paper.

The latest version of mikroSDK v2 can be found with the current setup of NECTO Studio or downloaded from GitHub.



Your Mikroe