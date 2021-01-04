December at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

It's time to recap the last month of 2020. We can say that we finished this year off in style. Here are the highlights of the month!

What's new

In December we released 22 new products! We added Fusion for PIC32 v8 development board, 2 new Clicker starter boards, 17 new Click boards™, and one new MCU Card to our shop.

Another compiler is integrated into NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for PIC32. And, Planet Debug has a new feature where you can choose the hardware you want and create your own setup.

WE ARE 19 YEARS OLD!

Last year of being a teenager.

We are a year older as a company, and a year wiser. We are very grateful for the progress and success we had as a company, and as individuals within it.

Many products have been released over the years, and more are coming - all with the desire to make tools that save your time.

Cheers to many more to come! :)

15 MORE DEVELOPMENT BOARDS EMBRACE THE MIKROBUS™ STANDARD

We are proud that a lot of companies see the mikroBUS™ standard value, and are adding mikroBUS™ socket into their design to simplify development and maximize efficiency.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 324 boards, to learn more visit mikroBUS™ page.

Stay tuned for our 2020 RECAP and continue following us on our social media for daily updates!

Your Mikroe