We have reached 1800 Click boards™!

Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that the 1800th Click board™ is brought to light - say hello to Stephano-I Click.







1500th Click boards™ Last year we've celebrated the release of 1500th Click board™. We celebrated as if we were opening a world championship. A massive 1.5k circle banner was unveiled, symbolizing the vast and diverse range of Click boards™ we offer.

The day we have reached 1000 Click boards™ On April 28th, 2021, we have prepared a special 1000 Click boards™ webpage where you can learn everything about our road to 1000th Click board™, the exclusive interview with our CEO and founder of mikroBUS™ standard Mr. Nebojsa Matic.

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

