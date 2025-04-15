We have reached 1800 Click boards™!

MOVING AT THE
SPEED OF CLICK!
Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another major milestone. We are proud to announce that the 1800th Click board™ is brought to light - say hello to Stephano-I Click. For the next 24 hours, enjoy a special 18% discount on all Click boards™! It's our way of saying thank you for being a part of this incredible journey with us!
Fun Facts About the Latest 100 Clicks!
CLICK SNAP & ClickID
Over one-third of the last 100 Click boards™ feature Click Snap which helps you reduce size, weight,
and power consumption for final phase prototyping, and all of them
feature ClickID which enables Click boards™ to introduce themselves on Linux OS.
COMPLEX PROJECTS
Out of these 100, the majority of Clicks belong to the following categories:
Wireless Connectivity, Sensors, and Motor Control.
OLD & NEW PARTNERSHIPS
We've continued partnerships through projects with well-known names like Microchip, Texas Instruments, Toshiba, Würth Elektronik,
Renesas, NXP, etc, and expanded with new ones like 3PEAK, Ambiq, Sequans & Tropic Square.
PRECISE POSITIONING WITH SWIFT NAVIGATION
Users of GNSS RTK Click boards™ now get access to a 6-month free trial of Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service
— enabling centimeter-level accuracy right out of the box.
INTERESTING TECHNOLOGIES
ML Vibro Sense Click introduces machine learning, while IPS Display Click is our first with IPS technology.
Printer Click enables thermal printing, and Nixie Power Click blends modern electronics with retro aesthetics.
ENJOY A SPECIAL 18% DISCOUNT
ON 1800 Click boards™
This offer is valid until the next product release - April 16th at 10 AM CET. Be sure to visit our shop, and do not miss out on this great deal!
LET'S GO DOWN THE MEMORY LANE
TOGETHER...
A CHAMPION MILESTONE:
1500th Click boards™
Last year we've celebrated the release of 1500th Click board™. We celebrated as if we were opening a world championship. A massive 1.5k circle banner was unveiled, symbolizing the vast and diverse range of Click boards™ we offer.
MAKING HISTORY:
The day we have reached 1000 Click boards™
On April 28th, 2021, we have prepared a special 1000 Click boards™ webpage where you can learn everything about our road to 1000th Click board™, the exclusive interview with our CEO and founder of mikroBUS™ standard Mr. Nebojsa Matic.
ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™
Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented the socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.
ABOUT MIKROE
MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1800+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.
Your MIKROE