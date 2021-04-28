WE HAVE REACHED 1000 Click boards™

We proudly announce that WE HAVE RELEASED OUR 1000TH Click board™!



It is one of those times when you need to calm your mind for a few minutes and take a deep breath, to let the realization sink in. From one simple idea to a dominant add-on board standard. Say hello to EtherCAT Click board™.



Since day one we are committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, our CEO Mr. Nebojsa Matic invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards™ that use the standard to dramatically cut development time.

Now our company offers 1000 Click boards™ – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS™ standard is included by leading companies such as Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog Semiconductor, Future Electronics, Avnet, STMicroelectronics, Analog Devices, Renesas and Silicon Labs on their development boards. Additionally, we are the world’s largest supplier of compilers and also provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and program debuggers.

In the last ten years, being number one at making an infinite number of possibilities for our engineers has allowed us to have our name go down in the embedded history. We are very proud of this achievement, and we want to invite you to share our success story, as you are a part of it.



We have prepared a special 1000 Click boards™ webpage where you can learn everything about our road to 1000th Click boards™, the exclusive interview with our CEO and founder of mikroBUS™ standard Mr. Nebojsa Matic, and see the 1000 Click boards™ Catalogue.



Thank you for writing history with us!



Your Mikroe