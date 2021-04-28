MAKING HISTORY: WE HAVE REACHED 1000 Click boards™

Today is a very special day - we are celebrating yet another historic milestone. We are proud to announce that the 1000th Click board™ is brought to light.

It is noteworthy that the first important silicon vendor who accepted the mikroBUS™ standard was Microchip. It is our pleasure that our 1000th Click board™ is developed in partnership with them. Say hello to EtherCAT Click.

EtherCAT Click is a compact add-on board that provides a cost-effective solution for realizing EtherCAT device solutions on various processors over the SPI interface. This board features the LAN9252, a 2-port EtherCAT device controller with dual integrated Ethernet PHYs from Microchip Technology. Each PHY contains a full-duplex 100BASE-TX transceiver and supports 100Mbps operation. The LAN9252 supports HP Auto-MDIX, allowing the use of direct connects or cross-over LAN cables. It communicates with MCU via a synchronous device SPI/SQI interface and can operate in Digital I/O Mode, where signals can be controlled or monitored by the EtherCAT Master.

EtherCAT TECHNOLOGY

EtherCAT is a high-performance, low-cost, easy-to-use Industrial Ethernet technology with a flexible topology. This real-time Industrial Ethernet technology was originally developed by Beckhoff Automation. The EtherCAT protocol which is disclosed in the IEC standard IEC61158 is suitable for hard and soft real-time requirements in automation technology, in test and measurement, and many other applications.

EtherCAT is also an open technology: anyone is allowed to implement or use it. MikroElektornika is from 2018 a proud member of the EtherCAT Technology Group. To find out more about this technology and how it can be used feel free to visit EtherCAT Technology page.

This Click board™ is suitable for industrial control, process/factory automation, hydraulic and pneumatic valve systems, power, and many more.

For more information, visit the EtherCAT Click product page.

Your Mikroe