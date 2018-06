We are proud to announce that MikroElektronika has joined the EtherCAT Technology Group.

EtherCAT (or Ethernet for Control Automation Technology) is a fieldbus based on Ethernet. This protocol is highly flexible and gaining more popularity every day as traditional fieldbus systems have certain limitations. The principle behind the protocol's high speed and flexibility is that the messages are passed before being processed in individual nodes.

The EtherCAT standard was developed to address the very specific needs of motion control applications. It handles hard and soft real-time motion control requirements in these applications.

