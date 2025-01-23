MIKROE AND SWIFT NAVIGATION

PARTNERSHIP MIKROE and Swift Navigation have joined forces to bring Skylark Precise Positioning Service to GNSS RTK Click boards™. This partnership marks a significant milestone in making high-precision GNSS solutions accessible to a broader audience.

6-month free trial of Skylark Precise Positioning Service



Through this collaboration, MIKROE is offering a 6-month free trial of Skylark Precise Positioning Service for users of GNSS RTK Click boards™. Skylark, a cloud-based, wide-area GNSS data correction service, is designed for applications such as autonomous navigation, agriculture, construction, and micromobility. Its cost-effective and standards-compliant corrections provide reliable performance backed by Service Level Agreements (SLAs), ensuring seamless integration for a variety of use cases.

What Are GNSS Corrections and Why Are They Important?



GNSS corrections are revolutionizing industries by providing centimeter-level positioning accuracy. Swift Navigation’s Skylark Precise Positioning Service services offer two advanced solutions: Skylark Cx and Skylark Nx RTK. These services cater to different needs, ensuring unparalleled precision and reliability.

Product Summary 3-7 cm accuracy



<20 seconds fix



PPP-RTK corrections offering uniform performance continent-wide



Optional integrity with error bounding and flagging available



Available in the US, Canada, UK, EU, China, Japan, and Korea



Corrections data available in both OSR and SSR formats



Works with a wide variety of GNSS chipsets, modules, and receivers



Ideal for automotive, fleet management, and service robots Product Summary 1-2 cm accuracy



Instant fix



Network RTK based on Virtual Reference Stations (VRS) with advanced atmospheric modeling



Available in the US, Canada, UK, EU, Australia, and Korea



Works with any standards-compliant RTK receiver



Great for robotics, surveying, mapping, drone inspection, and construction

Table of GNSS RTK Click boards™ compatible with

Skylark Cx and Nx RTK



Vouchers: Get Free Skylark Precise Positioning Service



As part of this initiative, MIKROE and Swift Navigation are offering free promo codes for a 6-month trial of Skylark Cx and Nx RTK Precise Positioning Services. Here’s why these vouchers are invaluable:



Global coverage: Ensure precision anywhere around the world



Ensure precision anywhere around the world Reliable performance: Backed by carrier-grade network



Backed by carrier-grade network Ease of integration: Simplified setup for immediate operation



Simplified setup for immediate operation Cost savings: Save between $150 and $350 per account over six months and experience premium corrections services without any upfront cost



After the trial period, you can continue enjoying Skylark services starting at just $29/month per device.



Quick User Guide



To help you get started, we’ve created a comprehensive User Guide. This resource provides step-by-step instructions for setting up Skylark Cx and Nx RTK Precise Positioning with your GNSS RTK Click boards™, ensuring a the easiest integration experience.



START YOUR 6-MONTH FREE TRIAL NOW

With the power Skylark and GNSS RTK Click boards™ your projects will achieve new heights of precision and efficiency of centimeter-level accuracy and unmatched reliability.

Start your 6-month free trial today.

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

