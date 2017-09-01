What’s new in version 7.0.1?
In this update of the AVR compilers, we mainly focused on improving the user experience in the Visual TFT mode. So, we fixed the following things:
- The image rotation center is now the same in the design, and how it’s displayed on the hardware.
- No more FT8xx switching image popping up.
- The drop-down combo boxes of the touch panel controller tied to FT8xx now associates the right values every single time.
- Correct EveScreenSaver Tag value upon creation is now 255.
- The correct RGB hex value is displayed after you type the color value in (FT8xx project).
