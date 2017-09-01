What’s new in version 7.0.1?

In this update of the AVR compilers, we mainly focused on improving the user experience in the Visual TFT mode. So, we fixed the following things:

The image rotation center is now the same in the design, and how it’s displayed on the hardware.

No more FT8xx switching image popping up.

The drop-down combo boxes of the touch panel controller tied to FT8xx now associates the right values every single time.

Correct EveScreenSaver Tag value upon creation is now 255.

The correct RGB hex value is displayed after you type the color value in (FT8xx project).

