Build and Control an RC Car Buggy with NECTO Studio



1 PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)

12 PM Central Daylight Time (CDT)

11 AM Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)

10 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)



Setting up and customizing the MIKROE`s RC Car Buggy , a modular platform.

, a modular platform. Using CODEGRIP Over WiFi to program and debug the buggy remotely.

to program and debug the buggy remotely. Scaling your project’s MCU specifications with the SiBRAIN card on the buggy.

on the buggy. Integrating wireless Click boards™, motor control Click boards™, and proximity Click boards™ for advanced functionality.

Click boards™, Click boards™, and Click boards™ for advanced functionality. How NECTO Studio’s tools enable real-time control and debugging for robotics and IoT projects.

Agenda:

13:00 - 13:05 (EDT) Welcome and Brief Introduction

Exploring NECTO Studio’s role in robotics and remote control applications. 13:05 - 13:30 (EDT) RC Car Buggy Platform Overview

Features of the Custom-made RC Car Buggy by MIKROE.

Advantages of a modular approach with Click boards™ and SiBRAIN cards. 13:25 - 13:35 (EDT) Prototyping with NECTO Studio

Configuring the buggy with wireless, motor control, and proximity Click boards™.

Using CODEGRIP Over WiFi for remote programming and debugging.

Demonstrating scalable MCU configurations using the SiBRAIN card. 13:35 - 13:45 (EDT) Live Demonstration

Building and controlling the RC Car Buggy in NECTO Studio.

Showcasing real-time programming and remote control capabilities. 13:45 - 14:00 (EDT) Q&A Session

Engage in discussions about robotics and embedded development using NECTO Studio.

Get Your Questions Ready!

Branko Jaksic -

Creative Roads Manager, MIKROE Branko spent four years working on the development of NECTO Studio, gaining an in-depth understanding of its advantages and challenges. He then transitioned to the marketing department, where he focuses on helping engineers better understand NECTO Studio and showcasing its full potential.

ABOUT NECTO

NECTO Studio is a complete, cross-platform integrated development environment (IDE) for embedded applications providing everything necessary to start developing, and prototyping, including Click board applications and GUIs for embedded devices. Rapid software development is easily achieved as developers do not need to consider low-level code, freeing them up to focus on the application code itself. This means that changing the MCU or even the whole platform will not require developers to redevelop their code for the new MCU or platform. They can simply switch to the desired platform, apply the correct board definition file, and the application code will continue to run after a single compiling.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1700+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.