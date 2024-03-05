21 New Products: MIKROE February Highlights

Hello MIKROE User,

February has been nothing but exciting as we sprinted through another month filled with new product releases, milestones, and a growing list of companies embracing the mikroBUS™. Here is the list of products released in February:

What's new Throughout February, we maintained our "one new product per day" schedule, introducing a total of 21 new products. These releases primarily consisted of Click boards™, expanding the range of the biggest add-on board portfolio in the world. 100+ companies adopted mikroBUS™ standard. This growing community of companies is a testament to the power of mikroBUS™ in simplifying prototype development and fostering compatibility across a wide range of functionalities.

500th mikro BUS™ board!

mikroBUS™ is an open standard. Just refer to the PDF document outlining the mikroBUS™ standard specification and join over 100+ companies who have embraced mikroBUS™. Once integrated, your dev. board will be featured on the EmbeddedWiki platform, with 1M+ embedded projects. This exposure means more than just visibility — it means your dev. board will be featured in thousands of embedded projects. And with access to 1600+ Click boards™, the dev. board users can develop thousands of different projects. Don't miss out on expanding your market footprint — add mikroBUS™ to your board today.

