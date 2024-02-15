500th board with mikroBUS™!

Published: 15/02/2024 | Post categories: mikroBUS™

| Views:654

500th board with mikroBUS™!

 

TURN ANY
BOARD INTO
A DEV.
TOOL

100+ companies adopted mikroBUS™ standard, and have integrated the mikroBUS™ socket into their development boards. This growing community of companies is a testament to the power of mikroBUS™ in simplifying prototype development and fostering compatibility across a wide range of functionalities.
 

We are experiencing a full circle moment since 500th board is none other than the PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board from Microchip – the company that kickstarted this journey by being the first to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard, and has the most boards with mikroBUS™ socket -  90+ boards.
 

Microchip -
THE BIGGEST
mikroBUS™
SUPPORTER 

 
 

20 NEW BOARDS SINCE
THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

We've welcomed 20 new development boards from various vendors, each embracing the power of the mikroBUS™ standard. Here is the list of boards and vendors:
 

microchip

PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board

PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Dev. Board

nxp

FRDM-MCXN947 board

FRDM MCXN947 development board

Laird Connectivity

RM1261 DVK Board<

RM1261 DVK
Board

microchip

PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board

CC WMP157
board

nxp

PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board

MCX N5XX EVK
board

 

Laird Connectivity

DVK-Sera-NX040 board

DVK Sera NX040 development board

DIGI

RM1261 DVK Board<

CC WMP133
KIT

Laird Connectivity

RM1262 DVK Board

RM1262 DVK
Board

ublox

PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board

EVK IRIS W1
board

wdc65xx

DVK-Sera-NX040 board

W65C816EDU
Add on Board

NXP

RM1261 DVK Board<

FRDM MCXA153 development board

Nuvoton

RM1262 DVK Board

NuMaker IoT M467
BOARD

Infineon

PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board

TRAVEO T2G Body Entry Lite Kit

Microchip

PIC32CX SG61 development board

PIC32CX SG61 Curiosity Ultra Board

Laird

RM1261 DVK Board<

Vela IF820 Development Kit

Silicon Labs

EFR32xG28 Board

EFR32xG28 Explorer Kit

 

ADD mikroBUS™ SOCKET TO YOUR BOARD


Join over 100+ companies who have embraced mikroBUS™ and unlock the benefits of Click boards™ and our latest solution, EmbeddedWiki. Getting started is simple - just reach out to us at mikrobus@mikroe.com. MIKROE will conduct a review and assist with the promotion of your product, please refer to the PDF document outlining the mikroBUS™ standard specification.

 

ABOUT mikroBUS™

mikroBUS™ is an open standard that defines pinout and physical layout used for interfacing microcontroller & microprocessor with peripheral modules. It covers the widest range of add-on boards, saving months of development time, and delivering enormous design flexibility and scalability. Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design allows you to utilize the ever-expanding range of Click boards™. All the major silicon vendors have accepted the mikroBUS™ standard and added it to their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.