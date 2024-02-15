500th board with mikroBUS™!

TURN ANY

BOARD INTO

A DEV.

100+ companies adopted mikroBUS™ standard, and have integrated the mikroBUS™ socket into their development boards. This growing community of companies is a testament to the power of mikroBUS™ in simplifying prototype development and fostering compatibility across a wide range of functionalities.



We are experiencing a full circle moment since 500th board is none other than the PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board from Microchip – the company that kickstarted this journey by being the first to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard, and has the most boards with mikroBUS™ socket - 90+ boards.

Microchip -

THE BIGGEST

mikroBUS™

SUPPORTER





20 NEW BOARDS SINCE

20 NEW BOARDS SINCE THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR

We've welcomed 20 new development boards from various vendors, each embracing the power of the mikroBUS™ standard. Here is the list of boards and vendors:



PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Dev. Board FRDM MCXN947 development board RM1261 DVK

Board CC WMP157

board

MCX N5XX EVK

board DVK Sera NX040 development board CC WMP133

KIT RM1262 DVK

Board

EVK IRIS W1

board W65C816EDU

Add on Board FRDM MCXA153 development board NuMaker IoT M467

BOARD

TRAVEO T2G Body Entry Lite Kit PIC32CX SG61 Curiosity Ultra Board Vela IF820 Development Kit EFR32xG28 Explorer Kit

ADD mikroBUS™ SOCKET TO YOUR BOARD



Join over 100+ companies who have embraced mikroBUS™ and unlock the benefits of Click boards™ and our latest solution, EmbeddedWiki. Getting started is simple - just reach out to us at mikrobus@mikroe.com. MIKROE will conduct a review and assist with the promotion of your product, please refer to the PDF document outlining the mikroBUS™ standard specification.

ABOUT mikroBUS™

mikroBUS™ is an open standard that defines pinout and physical layout used for interfacing microcontroller & microprocessor with peripheral modules. It covers the widest range of add-on boards, saving months of development time, and delivering enormous design flexibility and scalability. Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design allows you to utilize the ever-expanding range of Click boards™. All the major silicon vendors have accepted the mikroBUS™ standard and added it to their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards™ that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.