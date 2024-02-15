500th board with mikroBUS™!

TURN ANY
BOARD INTO
A DEV.
TOOL
100+ companies adopted mikroBUS™ standard, and have integrated the mikroBUS™ socket into their development boards. This growing community of companies is a testament to the power of mikroBUS™ in simplifying prototype development and fostering compatibility across a wide range of functionalities.
We are experiencing a full circle moment since 500th board is none other than the PIC32CK GC Curiosity Ultra Development board from Microchip – the company that kickstarted this journey by being the first to adopt the mikroBUS™ standard, and has the most boards with mikroBUS™ socket - 90+ boards.
Microchip -
THE BIGGEST
mikroBUS™
SUPPORTER
20 NEW BOARDS SINCE
THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR
We've welcomed 20 new development boards from various vendors, each embracing the power of the mikroBUS™ standard. Here is the list of boards and vendors:
ADD mikroBUS™ SOCKET TO YOUR BOARD
Join over 100+ companies who have embraced mikroBUS™ and unlock the benefits of Click boards™ and our latest solution, EmbeddedWiki. Getting started is simple - just reach out to us at mikrobus@mikroe.com. MIKROE will conduct a review and assist with the promotion of your product, please refer to the PDF document outlining the mikroBUS™ standard specification.
ABOUT mikroBUS™
mikroBUS™ is an open standard that defines pinout and physical layout used for interfacing microcontroller & microprocessor with peripheral modules. It covers the widest range of add-on boards, saving months of development time, and delivering enormous design flexibility and scalability. Adding a mikroBUS™ socket to your design allows you to utilize the ever-expanding range of Click boards™. All the major silicon vendors have accepted the mikroBUS™ standard and added it to their development boards.
ABOUT MIKROE
MikroElektronika (MIKROE) is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of industry-standard hardware and software solutions. In 2011, the company invented the mikroBUS™ development socket standard and the compact Click boards™ that use the standard to dramatically cut development time. Now the company offers 1500+ Click Boards – ten times more than competitors - and the mikroBUS standard is included by leading microcontroller companies such as Microchip, Renesas and Toshiba on their development boards. MIKROE defined MCU development add-on boards and socket standard called SiBRAIN, and display board and display socket standard - DISCON. MikroElektronika also makes the world’s widest range of compilers and additionally provides development environments, development boards, smart displays and programmers and debuggers.