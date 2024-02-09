20th BOARD FROM NXP

WITH mikroBUS™ Today, we present the 20th development board from NXP that has embraced the mikroBUS™ standard to simplify development and maximize efficiency! It is called the MCX-N5XX-EVK development board from NXP.

mikro BUS™ socket

Featuring a mikroBUS™ socket, this board opens up access to an extensive array of 1500+ Click board™ options. From WiFi and GSM to GPS, Bluetooth, ZigBee, environmental sensors, LEDs, speech recognition, motor control, and more, the possibilities are limitless.

496 boards with mikro BUS™ standard

Our business relationship with NXP is continuing to develop and it is starting to make a significant impact on how the embedded world works. For more information about all NXP boards that have embraced the mikroBUS™ standard, please visit the official mikroBUS™ section.

The portfolio of boards that have embraced the revolutionary mikroBUS™ standard continues to rise and now it contains 496 boards, you can find the full list on the mikroBUS™ page. We are sure this number will go up again very soon. All the major vendors have accepted the mikroBUS™ standard and added it to their development boards, so join the revolution.

IT'S AN OPEN STANDARD

mikroBUS™ - the add-on board socket standard that offers maximum expandability with the smallest number of pins. Integrate it into your design and open the doors of thousands of possibilities by using compatible Click boards™. Sensors, wireless transceivers, audio amplifiers, LED displays and more. It is the simplest way to add maximum connectivity.



If you are interested adding the mikroBUS on your board and would like MIKROE to do review as well as promotion of that board, please send us a direct message.

Your MIKROE