GNSS RTK 5 Click for high-precision positioning and navigation in demanding applications

Achieve high-precision navigation and positioning with multifrequency GNSS RTK module, the UM980

GNSS RTK 5 Click is a compact add-on board designed for high-precision positioning and navigation in demanding applications. This board features the UM980, an all-constellation multifrequency RTK positioning module from Unicore, featuring the advanced NebulasIV SoC for enhanced performance.

GNSS RTK positioning service: Support of Swift Navigation's Skylark precise positioning service

Support of All-constellation multifrequency: Supports multiple GNSS constellations, including GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and more, for improved accuracy and reliability

RTK positioning: Enables centimeter-level accuracy for precise positioning

JamShield technology: Provides robust performance in challenging environments with interference

Advanced NebulasIV SoC: Offers high-performance processing and enhanced positioning capabilities

USB connectivity: Allows for easy configuration and standalone operation

Visual Status Indicators: Provides clear feedback on module status and GNSS signal reception

Enable precise surveying and mapping applications

Support precision agriculture techniques, such as automated guidance systems

Provide accurate positioning for drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)

Enable precise navigation and localization for autonomous robots

Support high-precision positioning for autonomous driving applications

