We have updated our legal terms

Published: 13/09/2019 | Post categories: Community news, Learn, Product Announcement

We’re constantly looking for ways to improve the Mikroe experience.
In order for all of our visitors to be fully informed and committed we urge you to take a look at our updated legal terms. On our legal page you will receive information about: 

Key additions include our Libstock project licences - now you can select a licence under which projects can be used. We recommend that you review this information carefully, because if you continue to use Mikroe products and services , you do so under the new Terms.

 

 

All of the mentioned documents are available for you to read up on by visiting our legal page here.

 

Sincerely yours,
Mikroe