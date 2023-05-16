Sustainable Aquaponics - Remote Solution powered by Planet Debug

Aquaponics systems vary in complexity, depending on the desired fish and plant species. They are self-contained and symbiotic, as fish waste can be harmful if left to accumulate. To combat this, water from the tank is circulated to crops, where plants absorb the waste as nutrients. This process purifies the water, which is then returned to the fish tank. Though the concept is easily understood, numerous implementation options exist. Today, we highlight an exciting sustainable aquaponics system created by our partners from Mexico - MICROSIDE. They leveraged the complete MIKROE ecosystem to develop a compact remote solution that requires monitoring several variables: ambient temperature and humidity, ambient light, water temperature, crop floor humidity, and an automated pump control for continuous water flow.

SUSTAINABLE AQUAPONICS SYSTEM IN PLANET DEBUG by MICROSIDE

The project aimed to demonstrate the practical application of the MIKROE toolchain at the IoT DAY GUADALAJARA 2023 event. Initially, their goal was to monitor temperature and humidity using their X-TRAINER PRO development board (powered by NECTO) and Click Boards™, and display this data on Click Cloud. However, they realized that it would be even more impactful to create a tangible application. That's when the idea of an aquaponics system was conceived, allowing them to monitor and potentially control a wider range of variables.

Before we dive into the project details, we invite you to watch an insightful video featuring Branko Jaksic, our Creative Roads Manager. In this video, Branko further explains the project and provides a real-time demonstration of its functionality:



A CLICK FOR ANY APPLICATION

After identifying the variables that needed to be measured and the actuators that needed to be controlled, MICROSIDE selected the suitable Click Boards™ for their aquaponics system. Here is the list of chosen Click Boards™, along with a brief description:

REMOTE MADE POSSIBLE

The controller unit used is the PIC18F47K42, a mikroSDK-compatible MCU. MICROSIDE's development board of choice for this project was the X-TRAINER PRO (powered by NECTO), accompanied by the X-Board featuring three mikroBUS™ sockets. To enable remote programming from various locations using Planet Debug they chose the UNI CODEGRIP programmer with WiFi.

Stay ahead by prototyping first

With the hardware determined, MICROSIDE proceeded to the software phase. All the Click Boards™ are mikroSDK compatible and accessible through NECTO Studio's package manager. This allowed them to focus on the system's logic rather than spending time writing drivers for each sensor. Thanks to Planet Debug, they even managed to develop the firmware before the hardware they ordered arrived.

DATA AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

Once the firmware was ready, they registered an account on Click Cloud IoT Service. Following the interactive tutorial, they were able to effortlessly set up a dashboard to monitor the behavior of their aquaponics system using a PC or smartphone. When the hardware they ordered arrived, they easily assembled everything using the solderless assembly provided by mikroBUS™. Placing each Click Board™ in its designated position was a straightforward task. Finally, Planet Debug frame was mounted, and with invaluable support from the MIKROE Support team, our project went live, accessible for everyone to see!

SEE IT FOR YOURSELF



STEP 1 Open NECTO Studio. If you don't have it installed, there's nothing to worry - you can download it here, it is completely FREE for non-commercial use.

STEP 2 Click on the Planet Debug icon and type "aquaponic" into the search box.

STEP 3 Select the Aquaponics Planet Debug frame located in Mexico and explore its possibilities.



In conclusion, the remote sustainable aquaponics system built with the MIKROE ecosystem exemplifies the incredible power of our innovative technology. By seamlessly integrating hardware, software, and connectivity, MICROSIDE demonstrated how remote monitoring and control can revolutionize agricultural systems while promoting environmental sustainability.



We invite you to share with us your experience with our products and tell us about your successful projects, and we will gladly share it on our website! All you have to do is contact us at social@mikroe.com, where you can send us pictures and a description of your project.



