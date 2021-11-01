October at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at Mikroe, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month! Enjoy the list :)

What's new You already know our pace - one new product release every day at 10 o' clock. In October we added 20 new Click boards™ to our shop. This month we had another NECTO Studio Update where our software team shared with you all the improvements and new features they have been working on.

NECTO Studio Update 1.8.3

The road to "all-in-one" IDE continues with another list of new features and improvements. This month the multi-architectural software development kit - mikroSDK got a brand new update. TIVA chips are now officially supported in NECTO Studio. 71 new TIVA chips now have full mikroBUS™ functionality. Amongst other, 17 new hardware definitions have been added as well.

Not all endings are sad, especially when they end on such a high note. The 12 interns we had from France left this month. Everyone in the company is happy that they had such a wonderful time with us here.

Continue following us on our social media for daily updates Until next time,

Your Mikroe