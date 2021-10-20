Saying goodbye to our French Interns Class of 2021

Not all endings are sad, especially when they end on such a high note. The 12 interns we had from France are leaving today. Everyone in the company is happy that they had such a wonderful time with us here.

They arrived two months ago as students of ESEO INSTITUTE OF SC. & TECHNOLOGY from Angers, a city west of Paris.

Our Internship program is designed to let students execute small projects from start to finish instead of helping here and there. We feel that this way people get much more value out of the program. During their time here, they were mentored by our software and hardware engineers. Whenever they needed help and guidance with their project, they could turn to them for advice.

We are so happy that they are bringing home knowledge, new friendships, and new experiences. Is there a better way to find out how working for a big company looks than to dive in and try out yourself? We think not. And we are glad to know that the people who come to Mikroe leave with the sense that anything is possible with hard work, some help, and enthusiasm.

Let's hope they visit us next year. Judging by what they had to say about their time here, we'll definitely see them again.

We are glad that we had a chance to be a part of their professional and personal development.

INTERNSHIP AT MIKROELEKTRONIKA

Don't forget that you can enter the internship program as well. Send us your internship applications and get the chance to work on challenging projects in the lab. Of course, you'll be under the steadfast guidance of our engineers.

Do you have a project you always wanted to bring to life, but you didn't know how?

Join the internship program and work with all our products. Show us your skills and talents. Let's build something amazing together.

Your Mikroe