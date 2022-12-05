November at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE User,

Another successful month is behind us. If you haven't seen what's new here at MIKROE, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month:

What's new

You already know how we do it - one new product release every day. You can start your day with a brand new product release at 10 o'clock on our website. That resulted in 22 new products in total, in November. We added to our shop 13 new Click boards™, 5 components that we think will make your prototyping much easier, 2 more affordable versions of our Fusion development boards, one mikromedia HMI smart display, and one new MIKROE fashion T-shirt . And, for all NECTO Studio Users, we have great news - NECTO Studio Update 2.4.0 is live and it brings some incredible innovations and improvements.

NECTO Studio Update 2.4.0

November 2022 release of NECTO Studio brings a new full architectural module support for AVR as well as introducing software I2C library so you don’t have to worry about the pesky MCUs that don’t have this useful peripheral.

What's also new?

mikroSDK 2.7.0

support 100+ AVR MCUs

Command palette widget

Zoom Floating widget

Go to our NECTO Studio 2.4.0 Update and see what new features and improvements our software department has delivered.

Chips4Clicks Success Story

We have partnered with Quectel to release LG69T series RTK Click boards as a breakthrough for fast and cost-effective high-precision RTK prototyping. To learn more about it, check out our blog post.

