Chips4Clicks Success Story - Quectel's LG69T RTK Click boards™ series

We have partnered with Quectel to release LG69T series RTK Click boards as a breakthrough for fast and cost-effective high-precision RTK prototyping.

The RTK Base Click version features a Quectel LG69T-AS dual-band (L1+L5) module capable of providing MSM4 or MSM7 RTK corrections and can be combined with the Quectel YEGM011AA Geodetic Antenna, while the RTK Rover Click version uses the Quectel dual-band (L1 +L5) LG69T-AM module and can be combined with the high-performance Quectel YB0017AA mobile Antenna to provide centimeter accuracy. This combination of boards and associated antennas can be used to facilitate a very cost-effective RTK Base + Rover pair with out-of-the-box centimeter-level accuracy.

Why did you choose MIKROE ?

"“Having used Click boards and MIKROE tools earlier in my own engineering career, I’m excited to see that MIKROE has picked our new LG69T series for their new GNSS Click boards products. MIKROE is known for providing best-in-class click boards, documentation, and development tools, helping engineers and OEMs to evaluate ideas quickly and effortlessly and to be able to get their new innovative products into production quickly.” commented Mark Winton, GNSS Product Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

These two Click boards™ will be featured on World’s leading trade fair and conference for electronics - electronica. If you are in München from November 15–18, 2022 feel free to visit Quectel's Stand 248 at Trade Fair Center Messe München.

ABOUT Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of over 4,000 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth® modules, antennas and IoT connectivity. With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

WANT TO SEE YOUR SILICON ON A CLICK BOARD™?

You have a chance to do so with our Chips4Clicks Partner Program!

It is intended as a fast, low-investment, high-payoff opportunity for silicon vendors and module manufacturers interested in promoting their products and technology through the Click board™ format and ecosystem. With an experienced team of engineers, MIKROE offers to design, produce, and promote a Click board™ based on your company’s chip or module. We will provide worldwide visibility, exposure to the broadband market, marketing material, software libraries, and examples, as well as free technical support to the end users.

If you are interested to know more about this program, feel free to reach our Click boards™ Product Marketing Manager through the form on the official Click boards™ page.



Your MIKROE