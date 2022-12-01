NECTO Studio Update 2.4.0

Dear NECTO Studio user,

NECTO 2.4.0 is here! Welcome to November 2022 release of NECTO Studio. This update brings a new full architectural module support for AVR as well as introducing software I2C library so you don’t have to worry about the pesky MCUs that don’t have this useful peripheral. We also bring you some new cool features, like command palette, and editor zoom floating widget, as well as some minor improvements. NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:

mikroSDK 2.7.0

support 100+ AVR MCUs

Command palette widget

Zoom Floating widget

Continue reading to see what new features and improvements our software department has delivered.

NEW FEATURES

1. mikroSDK with AVR support:

The long-awaited and requested support for Microchips AVR line of micro-controllers has finally arrived. The initial release supports more than 100 MCUs from the popular vendor. This basically means that all of our Click libraries can now be used natively and hassle-free.

The following modules are supported:

ADC

SPI

UART

I2C With additional software I2C support

PWM

GPIO

Some of the minor improvements and fixes include:

Improvement for the issue of bad conversion for the special case in the graphic library

Fixed VTFT implementation for PIC18F57Q43

Fixed I2C implementation for some PIC 8bit devices

Fixed GPIO implementation for RISC-V devices

Fixed TFT port setting for MCU Card 11 for PIC

Fixed inclusion of adequate mcu_definitions header file for some STM32 devices

Added option to include/exclude the desired module per MCU based on module availability

2. Command palette widget:

We introduce a brand new widget - the Command Palette. The user can find most NECTO actions here. It also displays the action icon, its name and current keyboard shortcut. Press Ctrl + F1 to open it and type an action in the filter bar. Then just hit enter to trigger it.

3. Zoom Floating widget:

Another widget that is introduced is the Zoom Floating widget. It displays the current editor zoom level while you are changing a file in the editor. Additionally, clicking on the displayed widget will reset the current editor to the default zoom level. (Ctrl + Mouse Wheel, or Ctrl + +, Ctrl + -).

IMPROVEMENTS

1. Edit menu:

Added additional options to edit menu and reorganized them to better suit the needs of the user.

These are just a few highlights. For a complete list of NECTO Studio changes and bug fixes, please look at the What's new page.

What's coming next?

NECTO Studio v2.5.0

AI QA system support in NECTO Studio

NECTO Studio help update

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.