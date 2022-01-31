January at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE Users,



The first month of the year is over, and we can say that it was a very successful month for us. If you haven't seen what's new here at MIKROE, don't worry, we are here to show you the highlights of the month! Enjoy the list :)

What's new

We started the new year right - at the same pace, one new product release every day. Start your day with a brand new product release at 10 o'clock on our website. This month we released 21 new products. We added to our shop 17 new Click boards™, 3 new mikromedia boards, and one new Click Shield.

Tracking On Steroids

Every solution starts with a problem, idea, or need. We are here to support you from the first stage, as we can help you pick the best hardware and find the best solution for your idea.

This month we shared a success story from our Design Service team! We are interviewed Veljko and Aleksandar about a state-of-the-art device that is enabling asset tracking, but on steroids - as they would say.

It's been a little over a year since we released Planet Debug hardware-as-a-service platform which enables designers to develop and debug embedded systems remotely without investing in hardware. Since then, we are on the quest of bringing closer the idea of remote debugging to every embedded engineer since it's great for students and professionals alike. And recently we had a huge campaign about it. Find the article on your language or on your favorite embedded magazine and learn more about the benefits of Planet Debug.



