Tracking on steroids - Design Service Success Story

Today, we are sharing a success story from our Design Service team! We are interviewing Veljko and Aleksandar about the project named T TWO, a state-of-the-art device that is enabling asset tracking; but on steroids - as they would say.

How did this project start?

Veljko: We were approached by Theftex to develop a universal tracing device capable of switching profiles and behaving appropriately based on external conditions and events. For example, it can be configured to detect when it is loading to a ship or going to a plane and similar. Our Thingstream Click board™ and many different GNSS and cellular connectivity Click boards™ were a good reference that pointed us as a company capable of handling this challenge in a short time to market constraints and with global chip shortage going in parallel.

What was the main idea behind this project?

Aleksandar: The idea is to have an all-in-one solution for every tracking scenario - the device that will cover all needs. This device can be attached to anything that needs tracking. It will provide information such as temperature, luminescence, geographical coordinates, speed, 3D orientation, keeping track of sudden changes in direction, detecting and reporting shocks, and much more. To summarize nightmare for shipping companies as you will know how they handle your packet at every moment. All this with the possibility to be configured in every moment and without the need for external power. The battery will last for years.

What did we manage to achieve with this project?

Veljko: What we managed to achieve is making the asset tracking a bit smarter. Someone would think that every tracking device just needs to send its location. This way you know they didn't talk with the companies that are having highly valued assets with very specific needs which existing trackers were lacking to fulfill. Through many layers of abstraction, we managed to make it easy for people to set up the device anywhere in the world to behave as per their specific needs or allow the device itself to change how it is responding based on all of the data its gathering and profiles of behavior which were predefined. Flexibility and ease of use were the main drivers here.

What's next?

Aleksandar: We will continue developing current features by implementing more event handling capabilities. We will also be working on reducing power consumption and possibly implementing energy harvesting features to increase autonomy without reducing the number of sensors and capabilities. As the main improvement, we will work on a USB C connector to extend device capabilities to infinity.



