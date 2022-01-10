Planet Debug around the world

Planet Debug around the world

It's been a little over a year since we released Planet Debug hardware-as-a-service platform which enables designers to develop and debug embedded systems remotely without investing in hardware. Since then, we are on the quest of bringing closer the idea of remote debugging to every embedded engineer since it's great for students and professionals alike. And recently we had a huge campaign about it. Find the article on your language or on your favorite embedded magazine and learn more about the benefits of Planet Debug:

Currently, there are Planet Debug facilities at MIKROE, in the nearby University of NoviSad, in the USA (Minnesota) and in Mexico. An Asian installation is expected in the near future, but all facilities can be reserved by anyone from anywhere in the world. We have a clear mission in our minds - to change the way the embedded world works. And hardware-as-a-service is the future of design. Thank you everyone for spreading the news about Planet Debug.

Your MIKROE