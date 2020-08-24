Planet Debug: Hardware Embedded Remote Debugging with LIVE STREAMING

We are proud to present the newest and best solution for embedded engineers needed to debug their hardware remotely - the Planet Debug!

You can now program and debug remotely, online from any place in the World. You are no longer limited by the hardware you have on your desk. Our NECTO Studio integrated development environment (IDE) combined with our WiFi-enabled CODEGRIP debugger facilitates real-time streaming that allows you to see your board working in real-time. Each board has its camera that streams video into Necto Studio. This enables you to see the board you are working on in real-time.

Planet Debug allows anyone, but especially students, to learn and work on real hardware from the safety of their homes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has created the largest disruption of education systems in history, affecting nearly 1.6 billion learners in more than 190 countries and all continents. Closures of schools and other learning spaces have made an impact on 94% of the world’s student population.

Here are the 4 SIMPLE STEPS TO USE IT:

1. Install NECTO Studio onto your PC

2. Click on the Planet Debug Icon

3. Choose the configuration you want.

4. Click "GO" and start working on your project

Here's the story of how it all started...

2019 was a year of innovation for Mikroe and the embedded industry. We released our 8th generation hardware products, which aim to make you as inventive as possible with your projects and solutions. Among all the amazing features these products have, is the World’s first embedded programmer/debugger over WiFi that is available for a wide range of MCUs. This feature gives you the ability to include embedded systems in previously inaccessible situations. You can place development boards almost anywhere: hazardous environments, agriculture settings too vast the wire, highrise buildings, and many more, all while retaining full debugging and programming access.

Then came 2020 and the COVID-19 virus. To say the least, this year is a strange time for us all. COVID-19 forced the World to shut down and change dramatically. Mikroe had to adjust to this unique situation, as did everyone else in the World.

We've asked ourselves how can we prepare for the future we want to have despite what is currently happening?

The most unappreciated resource is time. That's why, here at Mikroe, we always aspire to save time. Whereas we have no power over world events, we have the power to extend technology to improve the quality of work and the efficiency of how work is done by embedded engineers.

We asked ourselves how we can adjust to this digital (online) world without losing that traditional feel that comes from seeing the board, the LEDs, displays, and everything else.

It was a challenge, but after a few months of hard work and dedication, we did it and proudly present you - PLANET DEBUG.

You can now operate to your full potential with minimal risk and investment. Remote working and learning is quickly becoming the norm and will certainly evolve into more productive and creative practices as time goes on.

Visit our Planet Debug product page to learn more, and get FREE Planet Debug time for remote debugging.

Your Mikroe