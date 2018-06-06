iButton™ click - automatic identification through the 1-Wire® protocol

What does these 16mm of stainless steel hold inside? Why is the iButton technology so great for access control?

Read the post and find out. After all, a Click board like this one is hard to resist. It's durable, it's reliable, and it's so small it can fit in your pocket or your keychain.

iButton™ click

The iButton™ is a technology based on the one-wire communication protocol, and a chip usually packed in a robust stainless steel casing. The button-shaped iButton device has two contacts - the lid and the base.

The iButton™ click comes with the iButton™ Serial Number device, with a unique 64-bit serial number.

The metal probe at the top of the Click board ensures that no moisture, dust or dirt enters the device. The probe also ensures good alignment with the iButton device.



The iButton is developed and owned by Maxim Integrated. The iButton already made its way to many real-life applications. Besides the DS1990A Serial Number iButton device, Maxim Integrated offers a variety of other devices in a form of iButton. More information about the iButton products can be found on Maxim's official site.

Check out how we used if

Tako a look at how we used the iButton click:

What can you do with it?

This type of technology is ideal for wearable devices, where a person of an object needs to travel some distance. For example, if you need to open doors, access equipment and so on, it's great to carry it on your keychain.

You can also use it for transit systems and parking meters if you store some small amount of money on it.

For more information about the iButton click, visit the product page.

