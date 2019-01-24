UART 1-Wire click is released

The UART 1-Wire click is designed to convert standard UART or 5V RS232 signals into 1-Wire® signals. Its main features include:

It manages all the complex, time-sensitive signal waveforms involved in 1-Wire® communication

The slew rate control for larger 1-Wire® busses,

Selectable data rate

An accurate self-calibrating time base

ESD protection and more

The Click board™ enables rapid development of UART to 1-Wire® applications. It can automatically convert a single character from the UART bus into eight 1-Wire® time slots, thereby increasing the data turnout significantly, while reducing the workload from the host microcontroller.

The UART 1-Wire click features a set of options for fine-tuning the 1-Wire® bus performance, allowing it to accommodate a wide variety of different applications. The Click board™ uses the accurate, crystal-driven UART timing as a reference for the 1-Wire® time base.

The UART 1-Wire click represents a perfect solution for rapid development of 1-Wire® applications. It can be used to facilitate working with various iButton® devices or similar applications based on 1-Wire® communication, offering a simple and familiar UART interface to the host microcontroller (MCU).

About the 1-Wire protocol

1-Wire® is a very popular communication protocol by Maxim Integrated that requires only two wires: signal line and GND. In most cases the GND is common to both devices, so the whole bus is reduced to a single line. The 1-Wire® communication protocol is often used between different devices when low-speed communication is sufficient. With the appearance of iButton® devices and MicroLAN interfaces, the 1-Wire® protocol becomes popular. However, there are not many MCUs that have the 1-Wire® peripheral and must rely on bit-banging routines to provide an accurate 1-Wire® signal waveform. Producing accurately timed signals by using such routines may prove demanding for most applications. Because of this, devices such as UART 1-Wire click simplify the firmware development greatly, reducing the workload from the host MCU.

For more information about the UART 1-Wire click, please visit our website.