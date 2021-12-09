20yearsIn20days - A year of innovation

Epic, memorable and revolutionary are just some of the words that come to mind when it comes to describing our 2019! It was definitely a year of innovation! This year was full of amazing achievements that are to numerous to mention, but we will give it a go. We have reached a truly impressive milestone – the release of the 700th Click board™, and we continued publishing one new product every day!

We also officially launched our Premium Technical Support, the 8th generation of development boards, CODEGRIP – the world’s first ever programmer and debugger over WiFi, EasyPIC v8 development board, Go to Cloud (G2C) Click, various mikromedias ideal for the rapid development of multimedia and gui-centric applications, the MCU Card standard, and NECTO Studio – a phenomenal cross-platform IDE.



SPECIAL OFFER





This is the last week of our #20yearsIn20days series :) To celebrate it we decided to activate a special 20th birthday offer! For the next 7 days, until December 14th, you will be able to buy more than 2000 products in our shop with a 20% discount! Make sure to visit our shop during the mentioned period and buy your favorite products with a discount.



