In the Year of Innovation, Mikroe presents you the 8th generation of development boards

The new meaning of rapid prototyping

Redesigned from the ground up, equipped with unique features never seen before in the embedded industry,

Fusion – the 8th generation of development boards are engineered for immersive project development that empowers speed and outstanding results.

To meet all the specific needs of embedded engineers, we have created a variety of Fusion development boards for different microcontroller architectures.

FUSION development boards are ideal for rapid prototyping with everything that engineers might need for their project development, with new world standards.

Release day of the development boards

Fusion for ARM v8 development board

Release 14 May 2019.

Fusion for STM32 development board

Release 15 May 2019.

Fusion for TIVA v8 development board

Release 16 May 2019.

Fusion for KINETIS v8 development board

Release 17 May 2019.