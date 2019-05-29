In the Year of Innovation, Mikroe presents you CODEGRIP programmer & debugger

When we thought about what we could do to get a better control over developing process, we thought about how to make the board more widely applicable, and the project accessible from anywhere. Can we make a WiFi programmer/debugger? Yes, we can. We do it first in the World in embedded industry! The idea sounds so daring, that all of our fellow engineers didn’t believe us when we told them what we were about to do. Yet, here we are.

We present you the latest invention of Mikroe team of engineers – CODEGRIP - WORLD’S FIRST PROGRAMMER & DEBUGGER OVER WiFi!.

CODEGRIP for ARM is a fast USB-C and WiFi programmer and hardware debugger. It supports more than 1500 ARM Cortex M0, M3,M4 and M7 based MCUs.

It allows unlimited possibilities for development: you can place the CODEGRIP for ARM in almost any hardly accessible places such as hazardous environment, agricultural setting, and high-rise buildings while still retaining full debugging and programming access.

Replicating user’s hardware has always been a challenge, debugging trough WiFi enables technical support to directly access user’s hardware.

To better understand the functions of the CODEGRIP programmer & debugger, please read the CODEGRIP Manual.

CODEGRIP Suite is a powerful software tool. It is used to intelligently manage programming and debugging tasks, as well as various other options and settings of the CODEGRIP. To better understand the functions of the CODEGRIP Suite and module, please read the CODEGRIP Quick start guide.

Take the opportunity and buy CODEGRIP for ARM with FREE WiFi license, until June 10th

Enjoy the cable-free world!

For more information about CODEGRIP for ARM programmer & debugger, visit official page.