We proudly announce that our 700th Click board™ is here!

Today is a very special day in our company because we are celebrating yet another historic milestone. We proudly announce that we have released our 700th Click board™! This honor goes to our Terminal click.

A TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

The very first click board™ was released back in 2011. It was named the EasyGPS Click board™. Ever since then the Click boards™ portfolio has been rapidly growing to meet the industry standard that we have established. Eliminating unnecessary steps was the main focus of our team when Click boards™ were just an idea. We wanted to create something that will significantly shorten the period of development and make an engineers life easier.

Last year, around the same time, we released our 500th Click board™, and a year later - here we are.

WE ARE GRATEFUL FOR OUR CUSTOMERS

Nothing great is ever achieved without effort, devotion and consistency. Because of our loyal customers, our driving force, we were able to create great products that took the embedded world by storm. Your satisfaction with our products is driving us to be better every day and to work even harder to create even more useful and elegant Click boards™ and other products.

Thank you very much for your loyalty!

SPECIAL OFFER

Given that this is a very special day for us, we decided to prepare a special offer for all of our faithful customers.

Starting today, September 19th at 10 AM CET until tomorrow, September 20th at 9 AM CET you can buy any of our Click Boards™ with a 27% discount!

Be sure to use this offer while it lasts! Visit our shop and save your own time by doing so.

Sincerely yours,

Mikroe