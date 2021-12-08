20yearsIn20days - 500th Click board™, Design Services, and company expansion

This year, we hit the insane 500 Click boards™ milestone! Not only the quantity, but the overall benchmark of the company increased, bringing us an award by the SAM – Mikroe was announced the best employer of the year. Part of our CEO’s vision was the physical expansion of the company to two more cities. A new department is created, the Design Services, based on the ever-increasing requests for landing our expertize and experience to companies who use our products and codes for prototyping their large projects.

We’ve made new partnerships such as the ST Partner Program with STMicroelectronics, 100 Clicks project with Microchip, and the Avnet released its first shield with mikroBUS™ standard, while the Lextronic provided the Arduino libraries for Mikroe Click boards™!



