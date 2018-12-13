MikroE has won the Employer of the Year 2018 award

We are proud to announce that MikroE has won the Employer of the Year 2018 by the Association of Managers.

At a gala evening yesterday we have received the prize in the Best Employer for 2018 category by the association. The award was given to Mr. Nebojsa Matic, MikroE founder and CEO.

“The knowledge and the whole world are rapidly changing, so a very quick adjusting is necessary. We at MikroE pay special attention to the culture of learning, innovation and continuous development. I see this award as a result of such approach”, said Mr. Matic about the award.

As a company, we are dedicated to providing an extraordinary working environment, business processes and a strong accent on the continuing education and training to all of our employees.

We are humbly accepting the award, certain that it will be a motivation for us to invest even more into our employees and the work we do.