Before you start enjoying your weekend, let’s share some exciting news we’ve got from France!

Nothing makes us happier than seeing our products being put to a good use and implemented in great projects. Our dear friends, Pierre-Jean Texier and Jean Chabrerie, as we’ve just heard, did exactly that!

They’ve used 4 of our click boards™ (EEPROM click, Relay click, Flame click and RS232 click) in their project named Implementation of the Modbus protocol (RTU) on WaRP7 with Qt5.

During this project, they discovered how to easily set up a mini Modbus RTU demonstrator efficiently and easily “thanks to the diversity of the MikroElektronika click boards™” (facilement grâce à la diversité que proposent les modules Click de MikroElektronika)

Find out more about the WaRP7 development board and other third-party boards that support the mikroBUS™ socket on our Learn article.

And what did our friends need the click boards™ for?

They used RS232 click to provide RS232 connectivity where it’s needed and to ensure master/slave communication. Communication was based on UART signals through the mikroBUS™ socket of the WaRP7.

EEPROM click served mainly for the storage of the Modbus slave ID. As far as communication with WaRP7 is concerned, it was done through the I2C protocol (SDA and SCL pins on the mikroBUS™).

Flame click, which is a detection sensor, gave them a chance to explore the “read input bit” part of the Modbus protocol. The detection is done via a phototransistor (PT334-6B) and it’s possible to generate an interruption during this detection, the threshold being adjustable via the potentiometer of the card. Once the threshold is reached, the click sends an interrupt to the target microcontroller through the INT pin of the mikroBUS™ socket and for the WaRP7 it will be done through the GPIO pin.

Relay click gave access to read/write (“write/read single coil”) parts of the protocol, which allows management of external elements. RELAY click communicates with the target microcontroller via mikroBUS™ PWM (RL1) and CS (RL2) pins. In this case, only RL2 was used.

Read all about it in the September issue of the GNU/Linux Magazine France.

For more information about the click board™ range, visit the shop.

