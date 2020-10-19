Today is a day we are celebrating another milestone. We are proud to announce that 900th Click board™ is brought to light. Say hello to XSENS MTi-3 Click.



XSENS MTi-3 Click is a compact add-on board that contains a fully functional module that can be configured as an Inertial Measurement Unit, Vertical reference Unit, or even an Attitude & Heading Reference System. This board features the MTi-3, a module outputting 3D orientation, 3D rate of turn, 3D accelerations, and 3D magnetic field, depending on the product configuration from Xsens. The industry-standard communication protocol such as UART, SPI, or I2C allows for customization of the data message in terms of data, frequency, and output format.

With a roll/pitch accuracy of 1.0º RMS and yaw accuracy of 2º RMS under dynamic conditions, the output of this Click board™ is an excellent choice for control and stabilization of any object and navigation of miniature aerial vehicles, mobile robots, or robotics-on-the-move in general, or industrial-grade VR/AR, HMD’s and handheld devices.

For more information about XSENS MTi-3 Click, please visit the product page.

Your Mikroe