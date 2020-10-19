WE HAVE REACHED 900 CLICK BOARDS™

We proudly announce that we have released our 900th Click board™!

It is one of those times when you need to calm your mind for a few minutes and take a deep breath, to let the realization sink in. From one simple idea to a dominant add-on board standard. Say hello to XSENS MTi-3 Click.

Our big goal to release 1000 Click boards™ was never closer

When the first Mikroe Click board™ was released in 2011, it was the beginning of the decade-long development of features of the mikroBUS™ standard, our very own standard which is now world-renowned and able to support so many different peripherals. Thanks to the invention of the standard, we are now releasing new products every day. Click Boards™ are based on a worldwide standard for add-on boards for embedded prototyping. They conform to a connection standard invented by the engineers at Mikroe - the mikroBUS™.

Ever since the invention of mikroBUS™ standard, the path was leading us to some stellar results, and we've won the endorsements of the biggest players in the semiconductor industry. Among our partners are Avnet, Microchip, AWS, Infineon Technologies, NXP, and many more.

