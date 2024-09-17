United in Flight: MIKROE and BEOAVIA's Continued Collaboration

Unveiling

Click boards™

to Aviation At the August flight day, BeoAvia showcased their unmanned aircraft, developed with MIKROE technology. They moved from prototyping on the STM32 platform to calibration using test benches with MIKROE Click boards™ for precise data. The event demonstrated the success of their collaboration in creating a reliable, optimized system.

Click boards™:

The Ultimate Solution for Fast-Track Aircraft Design

DAQ Click -

Data Acquisition and Monitoring BeoAvia used the DAQ Click on their unmanned aircraft’s test bench to acquire and analyze data from various sensors. This enabled precise measurement and monitoring of system performance, crucial for fine-tuning the aircraft's reliability and efficiency.

Hall Current 7 Click -

Current sensing and measurement On BeoAvia’s test bench, the Hall Current 7 Click was essential for measuring current consumption in their unmanned aircraft. This ensured accurate power usage monitoring and contributed to optimizing the aircraft’s energy efficiency and operational stability.

Click Analyzer -

Click boards™ signal tester The Click Analyzer was utilized by BeoAvia to test and debug the Click boards™ used in their unmanned aircraft. This tool helped ensure reliable data transmission and system functionality, facilitating smooth integration and performance during testing.

Load Cell 5 Click -

Force Sensing and Calibration BeoAvia employed two Load Cell 5 Clicks on their test bench to measure forces at critical points. This data was vital for calibrating and optimizing the unmanned aircraft, ensuring accurate force measurement and enhancing overall design precision.

Load Cell 6 Click -

Weight Measurement and Monitoring The Load Cell 6 Click was used on BeoAvia’s test bench to measure weight and force distribution. This helped in fine-tuning the unmanned aircraft's balance and stability, providing crucial data for achieving optimal performance and reliability.



BOOST YOUR AIRCRAFT DESIGN SUCCESS

Inspired by BeoAvia’s remarkable results? You can achieve great outcomes with your projects too! MIKROE offers a vast selection of 1600+ Click boards™, each designed to simplify various functionalities. With 11 categories of Click boards™ at your disposal, streamline your design efforts and explore EmbeddedWiki extensive library of over 1 million embedded projects. Enhance your design efficiency with the MIKROE Ecosystem!

ABOUT CLICK BOARDS™

Click boards™ follow a modular prototyping add-on board standard invented by MIKROE, which revolutionizes the way users add new functionalities to development boards. Click boards™ enable design engineers to change peripherals easily, cutting months off development time. To enable hundreds of Click boards™ to be connected to the microcontroller or microprocessor, we have invented socket standard - mikroBUS™. This uniform connection interface allows you to connect any Click boards™ to a main board instantly. The company releases a new Click boards™ nearly every day at 10am, and many leading microcontroller companies including Microchip, NXP, Infineon, Dialog, STM, Analog Devices, Renesas and Toshiba now include the mikroBUS™ socket on their development boards.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more then million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1600+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.

