SMA to BNC Adapter (242102) provides seamless interconnection for devices with SMA male and BNC female interfaces. This high-performance connector ensures reliable signal integrity with a 50Ohm impedance and supports up to 4GHz frequencies. Gold-plated center contact minimizes signal loss, while the nickel-plated brass body enhances durability. Packaged in bulk with the trusted Amphenol RF brand, this adapter simplifies interconnection for various applications, making it essential for test labs and field environments. The SMA male to BNC female adapter can be used to connect the plastic pH electrode (BNC female) to the EZO Carrier Click - pH (SMA male).



For more information about SMA to BNC Adapter visit the official product page.

