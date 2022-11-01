October at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE user,

What's new October brought us 22 working days, so we made 22 brand-new products for you! Amongst them are: 13 never before seen Click boards, 3 more affordable versions of our famous 8th generation development boards, 3 components that we think will make your prototyping much easier, and one SiBRAIN card. But, we have to say that the highlight of the month are two NECTO Studio Updates that brings some incredible innovations and improvements.

NECTO Studio Update 2.3.0 Great news: throw away expensive, bulky lab instruments, Red Pitaya, the Swiss army penknife for engineers, is now officially supported in NECTO Studio 2.3.0. Red Pitaya tools available in Planet Debug: Oscilloscope and Signal

Spectrum Analyzer

Logic Analyzer

Bode Analyzer With NECTO Studio and Planet Debug, Red Pitaya enables you to view and analyze real-time signals on remote boards. Plus NECTO Studio 2.3.0 allows you to run multiple instances of the tools simultaneously.

A revolution in embedded design :) In the October 2022 issue of Mouser’s EIU (Electronic Information Update) you can learn more about the evolutionary path that has led to - Planet Debug.

