Planet Debug is featured in the newest EIU issue

The October 2022 issue of Mouser’s EIU (Electronic Information Update) is out. As always, they are committed to bringing us the latest industry news, ongoing details of new product introductions, and the most useful industry articles. We are pleased that in this issue, you can learn more about our newest revolution - Planet Debug.

Hardware-as-a-service is the future of embedded design. It may be a difficult concept to grasp right now because there are so many pieces to the puzzle: the Click peripheral boards and SiBRAIN MCU cards based on standard sockets; the Fusion development boards, CODEGRIP and NECTO. But the logical end-game for MIKROE was always to combine them in the Planet Debug platform. It is available now, and it is revolutionizing embedded design. In this Mouser’s EIU article, you can learn more about the evolutionary path that has led to Planet Debug.



We highly recommend you read this article, and then run to the Planet Debug page and reserve your time on Planet Debug.

Your MIKROE