NECTO Studio Update 2.3.0

Dear NECTO Studio user,
NECTO 2.3.0 is here!
Welcome to the second October 2022 release of NECTO Studio. This update brings incredible innovations to Planet Debug and remote debugging - Red Pitaya, the hugely versatile test & measurement tool, is now onboard. Plus some other minor improvements and fixes.
NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:
Continue reading to see what new features and improvements our software department has delivered.
NEW FEATURES
1. Red Pitaya
Red Pitaya, known as the Swiss army penknife for engineers, is officially supported in NECTO Studio. Replace your bulky and expensive lab instruments with one open-source platform.
In combination with NECTO Studio and Planet Debug, Red Pitaya enables you to view and analyze real-time signals on remote boards. Red Pitaya comes with various powerful, high-precision measurement tools that can do the job of a stack of lab instruments, including:
- Oscilloscope and Signal
- Spectrum Analyzer
- Logic Analyzer
- Bode Analyzer
- ...and much more
IMPROVEMENTS
1. Tools
- Running multiple instances of the tools simultaneously is now possible
- Attach back button option added for each tool
- All terminal tools have time-stamp options when receiving the data
These are just a few highlights. For a complete list of NECTO Studio changes and bug fixes, please look at the What's new page.
What's coming next?
- NECTO Studio v2.4.0
- mikroSDK 2.7.0 with AVR full support
- AI QA system support in NECTO Studio
- NECTO Studio help update
For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.