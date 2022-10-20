NECTO Studio Update 2.3.0

Dear NECTO Studio user,

NECTO 2.3.0 is here! Welcome to the second October 2022 release of NECTO Studio. This update brings incredible innovations to Planet Debug and remote debugging - Red Pitaya, the hugely versatile test & measurement tool, is now onboard. Plus some other minor improvements and fixes. NECTO Studio has survived some colossal changes. Just to name a few:

Red Pitaya tools: Oscilloscope and Signal

Spectrum Analyzer

Logic Analyzer

Bode Analyzer

Continue reading to see what new features and improvements our software department has delivered.

NEW FEATURES

1. Red Pitaya

Red Pitaya, known as the Swiss army penknife for engineers, is officially supported in NECTO Studio. Replace your bulky and expensive lab instruments with one open-source platform.

In combination with NECTO Studio and Planet Debug, Red Pitaya enables you to view and analyze real-time signals on remote boards. Red Pitaya comes with various powerful, high-precision measurement tools that can do the job of a stack of lab instruments, including:

...and much more

IMPROVEMENTS

1. Tools

Running multiple instances of the tools simultaneously is now possible

Attach back button option added for each tool

All terminal tools have time-stamp options when receiving the data

These are just a few highlights. For a complete list of NECTO Studio changes and bug fixes, please look at the What's new page.

What's coming next?

NECTO Studio v2.4.0

mikroSDK 2.7.0 with AVR full support

AI QA system support in NECTO Studio

NECTO Studio help update

For a full list of all improvements and bug fixes please check out the RoadMap and Release changes on the NECTO Studio page.