February at Mikroe

Hello Mikroe Users,

One more amazing month at Mikroe - we continued making one new product every day and we have some great news from our software team. If you missed out on something, here are the highlights of the month!

What's new In February we released 20 new products! We added EasyPIC v8 for dsPIC30 development board, 2 Click Shields, and 15 new Click boards™, to our shop. We also added the 4th compiler to NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for dsPIC. And for the first time, you can use our development boards from a diffetent environment - with CODEGRIP Plugin for MPLAB X IDE.

NECTO Studio Update 1.5.0

We have yet another compiler integrated into NECTO Studio!

After 32bit (ARM and PIC32) and 8bit (PIC) architectures, we are adding a new dimension to NECTO Studio - 16-bit MCUs. With this update, NECTO Studio supports more than 2500 MCUs.

EasyPIC v8 for dsPIC30 is here

Redesigned from the ground up, with every detail made exactly to comply with the 8th generation of development board's premium standards that mean not only quality but also capability.

The 8th generation of development boards allows engineers to have better control over the developing process by making it more widely applicable and project accessible from anywhere.

Until next time, continue following us on our social media for daily updates!

Your Mikroe