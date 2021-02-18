NECTO Studio Update 1.5.0

Hello NECTO Studio users,

NASA isn't the only one pushing the limits these days. Our software team worked hard, and today we are adding the 4th compiler to NECTO Studio!

Let's see what our Software team brings with this new update:

NEW FEATURES

1. dsPIC architecture integrated into Necto Studio



We have yet another compiler integrated into NECTO Studio!



After 32bit (ARM and PIC32) and 8bit (PIC) architectures, we are adding a new dimension to NECTO Studio - 16-bit MCUs. With this update, NECTO Studio supports more than 2500 MCUs.



Now, besides mikroC AI for ARM, mikroC AI for PIC, and mikroC AI for PIC32, you can find one more compiler in NECTO Studio - mikroC AI for dsPIC.



With all the libraries that are already available in the PRO version of the compiler and with an integrated project importer, you can continue where you left off from the PRO Compiler in NECTO Studio.

2. Ongoing improvements and better UI

You can install Libstock packages dedicated to PRO compilers with the package manager, giving you the uninterrupted transition to Necto Studio.

The package manager was moved to the right-side panel, improved and optimized for speed and faster display of available packages. Search filters introduced for Package Manager, including Libstock categories.

The library manager is added to the right-side panel enabling you to easily add new libraries to your project or manage existing ones. Search bar added for quick library routine finding and reference.

3. SPECIAL OFFER



Since NECTO Studio is now available for dsPIC (mikroC AI for dsPIC), we have special offers for our loyal customers:

If you purchased mikroC PRO for dsPIC in 2020 – you can get mikroC AI for dsPIC for FREE on this link.



– you can get on this link. If you have purchased mikroC PRO for dsPIC prior to 2020 you get:

A 80% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in February of 2021, A 60% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in March of 2021, A 40% discount on the Perpetual License if you buy in April of 2021,



If you have not been a user before, you can get mikroC AI for dsPIC with a 30% discount.

IMPROVEMENTS

Here is the list of overall improvements:

Optimized generated code in VisualTFT code generator to remove unused functions from the linker.



Autofocus is added to the License page, creating account dialog, and LibraryManager improved overall Necto Studio usability.



Speed and optimization improvements of debugger for PIC and PIC32 family of MCUs.



Improvements on PIC32 command line rectifying unnecessary, illegal pointer conversion messages returned by the compiler.

What's coming next?

mikroSDK support for PIC32 architecture, with the official release of mikroC AI for PIC32

Release of mikroC AI for AVR (Beta)

mikroSDK support for more ARM vendors (Tiva, Kinetis, and more)

Your Mikroe