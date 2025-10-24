Micro Servo motor SG 180 degree for angular motion and reliable actuation in small embedded and robotic systems

Add precise 180° angular motion control to robotics, RC models, and automation projects with SG90

Micro Servo motor SG 180 degree (SG90) is a compact 9g micro servo motor designed to provide precise angular motion and reliable actuation in small embedded and robotic systems

KEY FEATURES:



Angular Motion: Offers a 180-degree rotation range (90 degrees in each direction) for smooth and accurate positioning

Offers a 180-degree rotation range (90 degrees in each direction) for smooth and accurate positioning Torque Output: Provides a stable torque output of up to 1.8 kg/cm at 4.8V

Provides a stable torque output of up to 1.8 kg/cm at 4.8V Durable Construction: Built with durable POM (Polyoxymethylene) gears and a lightweight body for long-lasting performance

Built with durable POM (Polyoxymethylene) gears and a lightweight body for long-lasting performance Standard Control: Supports standard PWM control signals, simplifying integration with various microcontrollers (e.g., PIC, STM32)

Supports standard PWM control signals, simplifying integration with various microcontrollers (e.g., PIC, STM32) Simple Integration: Requires no additional motor drivers or feedback systems

Requires no additional motor drivers or feedback systems Connectivity: Features a 25 cm cable with a JR connector and includes three interchangeable horns with mounting hardware

APPLICATIONS:



Provides essential motion control for robotic arms, grippers, and small humanoid robots

arms, grippers, and small humanoid robots Ideal for steering and control surfaces in RC planes, cars, and boats

planes, cars, and boats Suitable for small-scale mechanical and automation tasks where precise angular positioning is required

tasks where precise angular positioning is required Commonly used in educational kits for teaching principles of motion control and electronics



For more information about Micro Servo motor SG 180 degree visit the official product page.

ABOUT ACCESSORIES

Accessories are an important part of almost any project. Therefore, we have a category on our website specially dedicated to them. Here, you will find everything: displays, motors, sensors, batteries, cables, adapters, headers and connectors, fun-ware, and many other exciting and fun items (‘miscellaneous’ category). Add functionality to your boards with carefully chosen accessories from our shop, compatible with our tools.

ABOUT MIKROE

MIKROE is committed to changing the embedded electronics industry through the use of time-saving industry-standard hardware and software solutions. With unique concepts like Remote Access, One New Product/Day, Multi-Architectural IDE and most recently, the EmbeddedWiki™ platform with more than million ready-for-use projects, MIKROE combines its dev boards, compilers, smart displays, programmers/debuggers and 1850+ Click peripheral boards to dramatically cut development time. mikroBUS™; mikroSDK™; SiBRAIN™ and DISCON™ are open standards and mikroBUS only has been adopted by over 100 leading microcontroller companies and integrated on their development boards.



Your MIKROE