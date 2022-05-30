May at MIKROE

Hello MIKROE User,

What's new

You already know how we do it - one new product release every day. You can start your day with a brand new product release at 10 o'clock on our website. That resulted in 22 new products in total, in May. We added to our shop 17 new Click boards™, one Clicker starter board, two Click Shields, and two accessories.

Brushless DC Motor Control Made Easy!

Clicker 4 for TMPM4K paired with the Inverter Shield is an ideal and cost-effective choice for various kinds of BLDC motor control implementations. Seamless connection with all the important signals provides simple control, processing of the feedback signals, and with sensing circuitry for current, voltage, and temperature, everything you need to start developing your motor control application is right here.

One more Innovation Award for Planet Debug!

We are proud to announce that we won one more Innovation Award for Planet Debug!

We have received the Grand Prix 2022 in the Innovation category by CCI France Serbia for the Planet Debug concept. At the gala evening, the award was given to Mr. Nebojsa Matic, MIKROE founder and CEO.

