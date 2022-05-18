Brushless DC Motor Control Made Easy!

Clicker 4 for TMPM4K is a compact development board, featuring an on-board debugger, four mikroBUS™ sockets for Click boards™ connectivity, power managment, and more, it represents a perfect solution for the rapid development of many different types of applications. At its core, there is a TMPM4KNFYAFG MCU, a powerful microcontroller by Toshiba, based on the high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M4 32-bit processor core operating at up to 160 MHz frequency. TMPM4K MCU have peripheral functions which are dedicated for motor control as Programmable Motor Driver (A-PMD), Vector Engine (A-VE+), and Encoder input (A-ENC).

Clicker 4 Inverter Shield is an extension for Clicker 4 series boards from MIKROE. The board features a 3-phase inverter for driving brushless DC motors using Toshiba's SSM6K819R low R DS(ON) power MOSFETs, used in combination with an integrated gate driver easily configurable through the SPI interface. It also carries an incremental encoder receiver, and a CAN transceiver, rounding out the functionality of the board ideal for various motor control applications.

Clicker 4 for TMPM4K paired with the Inverter Shield is an ideal and cost-effective choice for various kinds of BLDC motor control implementations. Seamless connection with all the important signals provides simple control, processing of the feedback signals, and with sensing circuitry for current, voltage, and temperature, everything you need to start developing your motor control application is right here.

MIKROE offers a compatible 42BLF series motor as well, a star wiring type Brushless DC Motor with Hall Effect angle of 120°. This high quality BLDC motor is rated for a voltage value of 24VDC, at a speed of 4000 ± 10% RPM.

Ideal for easy connection between the Clicker 4 board and Shield, in our shop you can also find a double deck stack type 1x20 Male Pin header.

The Clicker 4 for TMPM4K and the Clicker 4 Inverter Shield are supported by the MCU Motor Studio software from Toshiba. It is a simple, and multifunctional software featuring two main components: a Motor Control PC Tool that allows parameter configuration, drive control, and real-time logging and diagnostics via high-speed UART as well as the scalable, fully configurable Motor Control Firmware for the M4K MCU.

