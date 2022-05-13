We are proud to announce that we won one more Innovation Award for Planet Debug!

We have received the Grand Prix 2022 in the Innovation category by CCI France Serbia for the Planet Debug concept. Last night at the gala evening, the award was given to Mr. Nebojsa Matic, MIKROE founder and CEO.



We want to thank CCI France Serbia, and everyone who voted for us. It is a great day for us and our community to be recognized for what we are doing. We will continue to be the embedded solutions company that dramatically cuts development time by providing innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards.



Your MIKROE